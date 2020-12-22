Two men carjack Tenn. Amazon driver, steal van full of packages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department are on the search for a suspect accused of robbing an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint.

According to police, an Amazon delivery driver was distributing packages around 1:15 p.m. when two men reportedly pointed a gun at her and carjacked her. Police said the two suspects stole the woman’s van full of packages.

The suspects remain at large. Officials said they were dressed in all black with masks covering their faces.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

