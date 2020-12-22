Advertisement

TWRA searching for missing Monroe County man

TWRA
TWRA(TWRA)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is searching for a man who went missing in the Notchy Creek area.

Monroe County 911 responded to a call about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing calls for help and seeing a boat adrift and a man struggling in the water who then disappeared,

Officials believe the missing man is a 52-year-old Monroe County resident. The boat was described as a ten-foot, plastic craft with a trolling motor.

TWRA is searching for the man using a remote-operated vehicle in nearly 12 feet of water and are being assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Rescue.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

Latest News

Knoxville chef offers free spaghetti dinners
Knoxville chef offers free spaghetti dinners to those in need
Likewise Coffee Shop
Knoxville coffee shop ‘raising a voice’ against human trafficking
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
Fireworks
Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled
East Tennessee mom writes faith-based children's book
Mom writes bee-themed children’s book to inspire