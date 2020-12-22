TWRA searching for missing Monroe County man

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is searching for a man who went missing in the Notchy Creek area.

Monroe County 911 responded to a call about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing calls for help and seeing a boat adrift and a man struggling in the water who then disappeared,

Officials believe the missing man is a 52-year-old Monroe County resident. The boat was described as a ten-foot, plastic craft with a trolling motor.

TWRA is searching for the man using a remote-operated vehicle in nearly 12 feet of water and are being assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Rescue.

