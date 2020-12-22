UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson is set to be released from the hospital.

The University of Florida released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today is a great day,” said the statement from the Johnson family, released on the Florida men’s basketball Twitter account. “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

Johnson was rushed to the hospital during Florida’s game against Florida State after he collapsed after a time out. After being treated in Tallahassee, Johnson was transported to UF Health Shands to continue his recovery. He has been in the hospital for over a week.

It is still unclear why Johnson collapsed.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness,” said the Florida statement. “As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

Johnson made his first appearance since his collapse last Friday, when the junior made a video to thank doctors, fans, Gator Nation and Florida State for their support.

“I like to thank God, I know you guys have been sending your prayers,” said Johnson in a video posted on his Twitter. “Me and my parents are very grateful for all the parents that have been going out. To all the doctors and staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I want to say thank you for the support you have given me.

“To my Gator nation, I want to thank for all the prayers you sent out to me Go Gators!”

