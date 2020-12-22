Urging mask use, Tennessee gov says mandate ‘controversial’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he delivered a weekend address on the pandemic to “cut through the politics” and implore those who shun masks to wear them without him imposing a “controversial” state requirement, bidding to end the nation’s worst new COVID-19 infection surge per capita.

The Republican’s address on Sunday came from quarantine, the day after Lee revealed that his wife Maria had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Lee said his wife had mild symptoms and was feeling much better Monday. He said he’s tested negative and has no symptoms.

Lee’s continued resistance to a statewide mask requirement — in place in all but a dozen states — drew intensified backlash from some prominent medical community voices. Critics have said they hoped the grave scenario would produce an about-face during what could be a make-or-break holiday season.

Instead, the governor announced in his prime time address Sunday that he was limiting indoor public gatherings to less than 10 people, exempting places of worship, weddings and funerals, and allowing smaller groups within the same place if they’re six feet apart from others.

“The reason statewide mask mandates, I believe, are not helpful is because they’re controversial,” Lee said in a video conference Monday. “We know that they are. My message last night was to those people that don’t wear a mask. Everyone that wants a mask mandate is already wearing a mask. We know that. We all know that those who don’t wear masks, many of those people actually rebel against the idea of a mandate.”

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has warned that coupling the Thanksgiving surge with another would “completely break our hospitals.” Lee pleaded Sunday with people to wear masks and not gather with other households.

According to Johns Hopkins researchers, Tennessee saw 1,759 new cases reported per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, first nationally for new cases per capita. One in every 104 people in Tennessee tested positive in the past week. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Tennessee has grown from 55 on Dec. 6 to 87 on Sunday.

Lee is letting county officials decide whether to require masks, saying he’s encouraged mayors to do so. About 69% of Tennesseans — but fewer than 30 of 95 counties — now face a mask requirement, according to data from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s health policy department.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.