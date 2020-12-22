Advertisement

Vols ground Hawks 102-66

Tennessee improves to 5-0 on the season
Basketball Vols moves up in AP ranking.
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 8th ranked basketball Vols were back on the Summitt floor Monday night and got a complete team effort in a convincing win over visiting St. Joseph’s, which falls to 0-5. The Vols improve to 5-0.

The Vols connected on 9 three pointers during the game and ended up shooting 48% from the field. Victor Bailey Junior led the way with 18 points, including 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Sophomore Santiago Vescovi added 16 points, including 4 of those 9 three’s. In all, six Vols finished in double figures including Yves Pons with 13 points. Freshman Keon Johnson pumped in 12. Classmate and SEC Freshman of the Week Jaden Springer added 10 as did senior John Fulkerson.

The Vols surpass the 100 point mark for the second straight week, first time that’s happened since 2006. Tennessee is back at Thompson -Boling Arena Wednesday to host USC Upstate at 5pm on the SEC Network.

