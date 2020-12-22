Vols quarterback J. T. Shrout enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Backup quarterback J.T. Shrout has entered the transfer portal. The quarterback made the announcement on Twitter saying, “After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore all my options moving forward for the next three years.”

Shrout completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions in four games this season. He would split time with Freshman Harrison Bailey over the final three games of the season, with Bailey starting those last three games.

Bailey and Brian Maurer are the only scholarship quarterbacks currently on Tennessee’s roster with former starter Jarrett Guarantano announcing his intention to leave following the Texas A&M game. The Vols did sign a dual-threat quarterback in Kaidon Salter out of Texas. The 4-star QB is a mid-term enrollee.

Shrout was only given a handful of opportunities on the field this year, again, most of them late in the season with Pruitt remaining confident early on that Jarrett Gurantano was the team’s best option at the position. “Am I willing to put Jarrett Guarantano on the shelf? No, absolutely not. I think the guy has a lot of really good qualities about him. He’s helped us win a lot of football games,” said Coach Pruitt.

Shrout is the sixth Vol to enter the transfer portal in December, joining fellow Guarantano, tight end Austin Pope, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Jordan Allen and outside linebacker Kivon Bennett, who was dismissed from the squad following an arrest charge.

