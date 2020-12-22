What does the Christmas Star have to do with Christmas? Some say it points to biblical story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Charles Strohmer picked the spot he and his wife planned to view the Conjunction Star around mid-day Monday.

Turning to the upper overlook at Douglas Dam, Strohmer and his wife sat and awaited the sunset to see the once in a lifetime view.

”I’m impressed because the last time we would have seen this is 800 years ago in 1226,″ said Strohmer. ”Jupiter is the brighter one in the front and Saturn is the smaller in behind it.”

Strohmer at one point in his life was an astrologist. Years ago, he dedicated his life to Jesus and has been studying religious works and speaking at settings in America and across the globe.

Leading up to the Great Conjunction, Strohmer wrote an article linking the two planets to possibly the star the magi used to guide their way to Jesus at his birth.

”This is you know, thought to be the Christmas star... the star the magi were following to find the baby Jesus,” said Strohmer. ”That to me is the thrill of it all, not their occupation but the star the sign that brought them to Bethlehem to bring them to baby Jesus to bring the gold, frankincense, and myrrh.”

As he watched the two planets align to create the Christmas Star, he added he hopes it brings comfort in a world stricken by a pandemic.

”We need some signs of hope, we need some signs of peace. You may need to suspend disbelief to believe the possibilities of this way of the star and the possibility of Jesus but it may be worth the effort,” said Strohmer.

The two planets pass each other every 20 years, the next time the two will be this close is 2080, and then after that not until 2400.

