Where’s the best place in East Tennessee to get eggnog?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - George Washington and Dwight D. Eisenhower were huge fans of this frothy and sweet holiday drink. A couple Knoxville staples thought they had the best eggnog in town.

“It’s one of our seasonal milk flavors we bring in around the holidays,” said Kelsey Watson, the manager of Cruze Farm in downtown Knoxville.

It’s at the popular ice cream location, Cruze Farm.

Watson said, “The customers are always wondering when we’re going to bring it in. They’re super excited about it, and it’s something we get super excited about too.”

Watson said it’s one of her favorites.

“It’s one of our best-selling milks whenever we do have it,” said Watson, “I think that it just has a lot to do with the way we treat our cows on the farm. We do show them a lot of love.”

They also served ice cream.

The Chairman of Weigel’s Bill Weigel, said their company had the best because of its natural flavors and ingredients.

“Our customers keep telling us it is the best,” exclaimed Weigel.

He said a University of Tennessee professor used to gather all the eggnogs in the region and try them. He said Weigel’s would come in first every time.

“It actually makes me feel real good because you know I enjoy going to football games and when the people I sit next to are from Nashville and so forth and they say we’re taking eggnog back with us to Nashville,” explained Weigel, “The fact that we’re local, the fact that we’re a family company and have the best eggnog around is kind of nice.”

Both companies have their products in stock through the holidays.

