Zoo Knoxville mourns loss after chimp delivers stillborn baby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is mourning an unfortunate loss.

The zoo announced the chimpanzee Jambo delivered a stillborn baby girl Monday night. According to the Zoo, the Great Apes team did everything possible but, “sadly there was no way to change the outcome.”

Zookeepers said the chimpanzee group has been very attentive to Jambo.

“Jambo appears to be coping well this morning,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook. “Please keep Jambo and her caretakers in your thoughts.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.