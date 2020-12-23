Advertisement

A Holly Dolly Christmas special airs tonight on CBS

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Holly Dolly Christmas special is set to air on WVLT Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

“Don’t miss out on another dose of holiday cheer this year! Watch my “A Holly Dolly Christmas” special again tonight on @CBS” said Dolly on Twitter.

Then, stick around for a Garth and Trisha LIVE! Holiday concert on WVLT at 9 p.m.

You can tell Garth what you’d like to hear by putting in a request through the replies to the Tweet below.

You can watch the specials live online through CBS All Access.

