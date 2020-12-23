City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville has filed a federal lawsuit against Netflix and Hulu.

According to the lawsuit, Netflix and Hulu provide video services in Tennessee cities and counties using wireline facilities located “at least in part in public rights-of-way.”

The lawsuit claims, Netflix and Hulu should be required by the Competitive Cable and Video Service Act to pay each of the cities and/or counties a video service provider fee of up to 5 percent of their gross revenue.

The lawsuit states, Netflix and Hulu provide video services to their subscribers who use internet-connected devices to view them. When a subscriber to these services wants to watch their programming their device sends a request to the Internet service provider. The internet service provider then forwards that request to Netflix and Hulu’s dedicated Internet servers to deliver the programming back to the subscriber’s device.

Netflix reportedly used a content delivery network called Netflix Open Connect to deliver all of its video traffic to subscribers. “When a Netflix subscriber wants to view Netflix programming, the subscriber’s Internet service provider will connect the subscriber to the closest Netflix Open Connect server offering the fastest speeds and best video quality.”

According to Netflix and Hulu, most of its subscribers receive video programming from servers “either inside of, or directly connected to, the subscriber’s Internet service provider’s network within their local region.”

In Knoxville, common Internet service providers rely on wireline facilities located in the public rights-of-way to deliver Internet service to subscribers.

The Competitive Cable and Video Service Act does not require companies like Netflix and Hulu to construct, own or operate the wireline facilities. The Competitive Cable and Video Service Act states that video service can be provided, and is thusly defined, “without regard to delivery technology, including Internet protocol technology or any other technology.”

Netflix and Hulu claim their “use of wireline facilities located, at least in part, in the public right-of-way, to directly transmit content to their subscribers puts them squarely within the Competitive Cable and Video Service Act.”

Netflix and Hulu were required to apply for and receive a state-issued certificate of franchise authority (“SICFA”) from the Tennessee Public Utility Commission. The lawsuit claims they failed to apply for and receive the certificate and are providing video service throughout Tennessee without a SIFCA.

A SICFA authorizes video service providers to use public rights-of-way, as long as said video service providers make a quarterly video service provider payment to each municipality and county in which it provides video service.

“The required video service provider payment is 5% of gross revenues received by the franchise holder from the provision of services in that municipality or county,” the lawsuit states.

By failing to obtain the required authorization, the lawsuit stated Netflix and Hulu “have avoided their obligation to pay the franchise fee.”

