Advertisement

December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s

It’s also called the moon before Yule
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Ancient European pagans called the December full moon the moon before Yule.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak