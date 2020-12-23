Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A five-year-old boy is now permanently blind after someone fired shots into a home early Monday morning.

Police, family and friends are now left looking for answers.

“How could somebody do that? To be so heartless? It’s just not fair.”

It’s not fair that five-year-old Malakai Roberts will never see again. It’s not fair that he’ll lose an eye. And it’s not fair someone took his sight after opening fire into his home while his family slept inside.

“He doesn’t really understand that he won’t be able to see anymore,” said family friend Dyana Bowens.

Malakai’s family is wondering how you even begin to tell a five-year-old he was shot in the head and is now blind. What words do you use to tell a little boy, who loved his tablet and video games, that he’ll never see his favorite characters again?

“He’s just such a sweet kid. He didn’t deserve this,” Bowens said.

Bowens lived with Cacy Roberts, Malakai and his three-year-old sibling in a home on Catera Trace.

“I was asleep and I woke up to her screaming. She ran in my room. She’s covered in blood. She said, ‘Call the cops, Malakai’s been shot,’” she said.

Bowens says someone fired 10 bullets into the home around 2 a.m. Monday. One went straight through Malakai’s temple as he slept. The family says it miraculously missed his brain by two centimeters.

“Whoever did this just needs to know what they’ve done,” Bowens said.

The same bullet that went through Malakai’s head, lodged itself into his mom’s arm. Doctors say it would do more harm than good to remove it.

The bullet that blinded Malakai now serves as a forever reminder of the horrible and already unforgettable night.

There were five shootings into homes in Lexington that same night. Police say right now, they don’t believe the shootings are connected.

They do not have a suspect in the Catera Trace shooting.

The family has created Gofundme pages to help cover medical costs. You can visit those pages here and here.

This is 5-year-old Malakai Roberts. He was asleep in his bed with his mom and sibling when someone fired 10 bullets into their home on Catera Trace. One bullet going through ‘Kai’s’ temple, 2 centimeters away from his brain, leaving him permanently blind. pic.twitter.com/OrVTPbUheh — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 22, 2020

