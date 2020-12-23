Florida fumbles on recruiting trail while Auburn hires new top Tiger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Florida football program has been on probation for one year and coach Dan Mullen has been given a one-year show-cause penalty for violations of recruiting rules, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

According to the NCAA, Mullen, along with an unnamed assistant coach, had impermissible in-person contact with a prospect at the recruit’s high school. The coaches, according to the report, expressed interest in the unnamed high school football player. The NCAA also found that Mullen sent text messages to the student-athlete about the the high school visit, meaning that this wasn’t a case of the coaches “bumping” into the student. Off-campus recruiting isn’t allowed until high school players have reached their junior seasons.

Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach.

The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.

