Advertisement

Florida fumbles on recruiting trail while Auburn hires new top Tiger

Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com talks SEC football.
Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Florida football program has been on probation for one year and coach Dan Mullen has been given a one-year show-cause penalty for violations of recruiting rules, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

According to the NCAA, Mullen, along with an unnamed assistant coach, had impermissible in-person contact with a prospect at the recruit’s high school. The coaches, according to the report, expressed interest in the unnamed high school football player. The NCAA also found that Mullen sent text messages to the student-athlete about the the high school visit, meaning that this wasn’t a case of the coaches “bumping” into the student. Off-campus recruiting isn’t allowed until high school players have reached their junior seasons.

Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com discusses what surprised him about that UF situation and also what’s different about Auburn’s selection for a new head coach:

Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach.

The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February

Latest News

Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Alan Williams reads The Christmas Story
Alan Williams reads ‘The Bliblical Christmas Story’
No injuries reported in Knox County house fire Wednesday.
Rural Metro: House fire breaks out near Christmas tree
What Christmas movie is Tennessee's favorite? / Source: (Canva)
Knox County libraries help reel in new, classic films for family at-home movie nights
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort