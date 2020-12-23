Advertisement

Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled

Fireworks
Fireworks(WJHG/WECP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg announced its New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration has been cancelled due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Officials released the following statement regarding the decision:

“Gatlinburg has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration. While the city welcomes its visitors to celebrate the holidays in the Great Smoky Mountains, the wellbeing of our community and visitors is always our top priority. We take very seriously Governor Lee’s appeal to Tennesseans to remain vigilant over the holiday season, including avoiding large public gatherings, as the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout the state. Instead, we urge our residents and guests to ring in the new year with family and take advantage of the many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors while in Gatlinburg. We look forward to continuing our many treasured traditions, like the annual New Year’s celebration, when it is safer to do so.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

Latest News

Knoxville chef offers free spaghetti dinners
Knoxville chef offers free spaghetti dinners to those in need
Likewise Coffee Shop
Knoxville coffee shop ‘raising a voice’ against human trafficking
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
East Tennessee mom writes faith-based children's book
Mom writes bee-themed children’s book to inspire