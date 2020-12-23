Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg announced its New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration has been cancelled due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Officials released the following statement regarding the decision:

“Gatlinburg has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration. While the city welcomes its visitors to celebrate the holidays in the Great Smoky Mountains, the wellbeing of our community and visitors is always our top priority. We take very seriously Governor Lee’s appeal to Tennesseans to remain vigilant over the holiday season, including avoiding large public gatherings, as the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout the state. Instead, we urge our residents and guests to ring in the new year with family and take advantage of the many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors while in Gatlinburg. We look forward to continuing our many treasured traditions, like the annual New Year’s celebration, when it is safer to do so.”

