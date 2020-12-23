Advertisement

Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February

The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee extended the state of emergency in Tennessee through February as COVID cases continue to surge.

Executive Order No. 73 will go into effect at 12:59 p.m. on December 29 and last until 12:59 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021.

The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.

Executive Orders 71 and 72 will extend remote meetings for governing bodies and remote notarization provisions.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 70 which limited indoor public gatherings to 10 people. That order remains in effect until Jan. 20, 2021. The order also restricted spectators at K-12 sporting events.

The order suggested places of worship are “strongly encouraged” to continue using virtual or online services and gatherings.

