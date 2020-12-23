Advertisement

Island in Pigeon Forge says New Year’s Eve fireworks will continue as scheduled

A look over Pigeon Forge just before sunrise on Monday.
A look over Pigeon Forge just before sunrise on Monday.(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Island in Pigeon Forge announced it plans to continue its scheduled fireworks show set for New Year’s Eve.

Officials made the announcement hours after the City of Gatlinburg announced its fireworks event would be cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Island had originally planned to host an outdoor concert, but that event was cancelled.

“The midnight fireworks display will be visible throughout the city, and The Island has partnered with WIVK 107.7 FM to simulcast the fireworks celebration,” said a release.

Spectators are asked to remain inside their individual vehicles to enjoy the midnight fireworks show.

Parking for the event will be available in the City’s Municipal Lot between The Island and the LeConte Center as well as the Mountain Lot located at 2989 Teaster Lane.

The Island’s rides, restaurants and stores are expected to operate as normal. The Island will be open on December 31 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

