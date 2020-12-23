Advertisement

Kentucky nurse asks public to send holiday letters to COVID unit colleagues

Louisville nurses
Louisville nurses(Amy Jo DeVault)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky nurse is encouraging people from all over to help spread Christmas cheer by sending holiday cards to nurses as they continue to care for COVID patients.

Amy Jo DeVault, a nurse at the University of Louisville Hospital manages a team of nurses who have become overwhelmed by surging COVID cases over the last two weeks.

DeVault took to Facebook to ask for drawings and encouraging messages from children to uplift her fellow nurses.

The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times. DeVault said she hopes to receive enough cards to hang them up to give nurses a glimmer of optimism during the tough times.

“They need this, they need this to get through this surge, they need this to get through the holidays and not seeing their love ones on Christmas. This is going to make a difference in their life,” DeVault said.

Many of you know that I manage a covid unit at UofL Hospital. As the surge is happening here in Kentucky, our frontline...

Posted by Amy Jo DeVault on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Anyone interested in sending cards, drawings or inspiring messages can mail them to the following address:

  • University of Louisville Hospital
  • Amy Jo Devault - 8 South
  • 530 South Jackson St
  • Louisville, KY 40202

