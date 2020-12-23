Advertisement

Knoxville chef offers free spaghetti dinners to those in need

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Chef is working with several local restaurants to offer free dinners to hundreds in need.

Chef John Alunni says 250 free spaghetti dinners will be served to folks who need them on Wednesday night.

Donations for Second Harvest will be accepted.

“We just wanted to do something nice for the folks,” said Alunni. “Also, Second Harvest is a great organization. We don’t think anyone should ever have to go hungry in this country. This is just a way for us to do something for them and hopefully feed some people in the process.”

Anyone who is interested can pick up a dinner between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Cutting Edge Classroom on Herron Road. The dinners will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

Latest News

Likewise Coffee Shop
Knoxville coffee shop ‘raising a voice’ against human trafficking
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
Fireworks
Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled
East Tennessee mom writes faith-based children's book
Mom writes bee-themed children’s book to inspire