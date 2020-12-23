Knoxville chef offers free spaghetti dinners to those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Chef is working with several local restaurants to offer free dinners to hundreds in need.

Chef John Alunni says 250 free spaghetti dinners will be served to folks who need them on Wednesday night.

Donations for Second Harvest will be accepted.

“We just wanted to do something nice for the folks,” said Alunni. “Also, Second Harvest is a great organization. We don’t think anyone should ever have to go hungry in this country. This is just a way for us to do something for them and hopefully feed some people in the process.”

Anyone who is interested can pick up a dinner between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Cutting Edge Classroom on Herron Road. The dinners will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.

