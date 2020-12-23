Advertisement

Knoxville coffee shop ‘raising a voice’ against human trafficking

A portion of proceeds from Likewise goes towards stopping human trafficking.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you walk inside Likewise coffee shop, it looks like home.

Buying a “cup of joe” from the shop is doing more than just supporting the new small business.

Each cup provides hope for saving a life. Will Boggs and his wife opened the doors to Likewise in November, with the mission to serve people a good cup of coffee while helping to stop human trafficking.

“There is a lot of misconceptions around human trafficking and sex trafficking specifically. For the women that we serve here, there is a lot of who just haven’t had an opportunity to have a job or the life that they want,” shared Boggs.

Boggs says he and his wife started a ministry five years ago called Raising a Voice.

Providing women in Knoxville, Kenya, Argentina, and Indonesia a new life from human trafficking with access to affordable food, housing, healthcare and job skills.

A good portion of the proceeds from the coffee shop towards the Raising a Voice organization.

“We kind of help them go through and navigate through all of those services so that they can kind of move forward with their lives. We do that every week, all the time serving the women,” says Boggs.

Likewise is located on E. Magnolia Ave.

To find out shop hours and more about Likewise click here.

