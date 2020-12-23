Advertisement

Knoxville police arrest wanted felon out of Kentucky

According to KPD, 38-year-old Michael Curl was wanted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to KPD, 38-year-old Michael Curl was wanted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a wanted felon out of Kentucky was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to KPD, 38-year-old Michael Curl was wanted on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators discovered Curl was living in Knoxville after officials received a tip last week. Curl was located and arrested on the 3000 block of Monaco Way Tuesday.

Central Business District patrol units, Violent Crimes Unit investigators, Organized Crime Unit personnel and the Kentucky state police assisted in the investigation.

Curl was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
Nashville Police arrested Bernard Wilson, 36, and Brittany King, 30, on charges of trafficking...
Tenn. couple arrested for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old
Louisville nurses
Kentucky nurse asks public to send holiday letters to COVID unit colleagues
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.
Kroger will offer COVID-19 vaccine nationwide