Kroger will offer COVID-19 vaccine nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced it plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.

Kroger is working with the federal government and state health departments to administer the vaccine in accordance with the rollout plan.

“Kroger Health’s experienced health care providers remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives. The size and scale of our health care operation provide us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available,” Kroger Health’s President Colleen Lindholz said.

The store said it plans to hire 1,000 healthcare personnel, including pharmacy technicians to support operations and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also plan to train current employees to fill healthcare positions.

