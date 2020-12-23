Advertisement

Lexington mother accused of killing her baby

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is accused of killing her infant child.

Police say 32-year-old Sammantha Moore was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a murder charge.

Sammantha Moore, 32.
Sammantha Moore, 32.(Lexington Police Dept.)

According to police, officers were dispatched late-Wednesday morning to an apartment on Centre Parkway. They say officers found an unresponsive 9-month-old boy at the home.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force.

Moore is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Nashville Police arrested Bernard Wilson, 36, and Brittany King, 30, on charges of trafficking...
Tenn. couple arrested for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old
Louisville nurses
Kentucky nurse asks public to send holiday letters to COVID unit colleagues
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.
Kroger will offer COVID-19 vaccine nationwide