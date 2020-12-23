Man in Lenior City programs his own unique lightshow to spread Christmas Cheer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you missing out on some of those big lights displays you used to see this time of year?

Well, an East Tennessee man has made his very own in his backyard. It’s synced up to some of your favorite Christmas tunes.

Jacob Burris sets up the audio systems in people’s homes, but this project outside of his home on Lakeview Road is a passion project. There are more than 6,000 lights in total.

“It does not just plug it in and play. I had to build every piece,” said Burris.

He made each part from scratch in order to get the lights to sync up.

“I’ve probably spent 3 weeks straight after work sitting in the living room and building,” said Burris.

And when he syncs it up to music, you can see Shrek singing to Anna from Frozen, Christmas trees acting like emcees, and a magical snowfall.

It’s the look on the faces of people like Alan and Evelyn Heath that makes it worth it.

“It’s fascinating, far more than what we’ve expected. Everyone better go see it, and the music is fantastic, it’s really well choreographed,” said Alan and Evelyn.

It took hundreds of hours to get it right. It’s completely free to watch the show, but Burris says he still gets a reward.

“I get a kick out here. Kids will be hanging out of the sunroof just bobbing up and down. I’m a giver most of the time, I don’t ask for much, I just give and this is one way to give,” said Burris.

Burris says he’ll be doing this until after New Years’. The light show starts at 6 pm. It goes until 10 Monday through Thursday and he keeps it on until 11 on the weekends.

