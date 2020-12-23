Advertisement

Man in Lenior City programs his own unique lightshow to spread Christmas Cheer

Are you missing out on some of those big lights displays you used to see this time of year? Well, an East Tennessee man has made his very own in his backyard. It’s synced up to some of your favorite Christmas tunes.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you missing out on some of those big lights displays you used to see this time of year?

Well, an East Tennessee man has made his very own in his backyard. It’s synced up to some of your favorite Christmas tunes.

Jacob Burris sets up the audio systems in people’s homes, but this project outside of his home on Lakeview Road is a passion project. There are more than 6,000 lights in total.

“It does not just plug it in and play. I had to build every piece,” said Burris.

He made each part from scratch in order to get the lights to sync up.

“I’ve probably spent 3 weeks straight after work sitting in the living room and building,” said Burris.

And when he syncs it up to music, you can see Shrek singing to Anna from Frozen, Christmas trees acting like emcees, and a magical snowfall.

It’s the look on the faces of people like Alan and Evelyn Heath that makes it worth it.

“It’s fascinating, far more than what we’ve expected. Everyone better go see it, and the music is fantastic, it’s really well choreographed,” said Alan and Evelyn.

It took hundreds of hours to get it right. It’s completely free to watch the show, but Burris says he still gets a reward.

“I get a kick out here. Kids will be hanging out of the sunroof just bobbing up and down. I’m a giver most of the time, I don’t ask for much, I just give and this is one way to give,” said Burris.

Burris says he’ll be doing this until after New Years’. The light show starts at 6 pm. It goes until 10 Monday through Thursday and he keeps it on until 11 on the weekends.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Vols leading USC Upstate in the 2nd half
Sevierville Chick-Fil-A closed following possible gunman at Walmart
Police: Conflicting reports on whether shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, no danger to community
(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Where’s Santa? Check NORAD’s 2020 Santa tracker