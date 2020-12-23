Advertisement

Millions fewer Americans will travel for the holidays this year, AAA says

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days before Christmas would typically be a busy time both in the air and on the roads. But, like everything with COVID-19, this year it’s a lot different.

Government and health leaders are advising people not to travel because of COVID-19.

“I’m driving to be as safe as possible. I don’t like driving in general, but I can’t be with my family because of COVID,” said Christina Mitchell, of Michigan. “So, I have to go where I can drive.”

For Mitchell, that’s a cabin in Tennessee where she will spend Christmas alone with her little dogs.

That’s just one example of people making big time changes to their holiday travel plans.

Bluegrass Airport was also much quieter than it would normally be two days before Christmas, but those flying out Wednesday say they were playing it extra safe.

Grace Phillips is flying home for the holidays, traveling for the first time since the pandemic started. She’s anxious to see her mother and says she’s taking all the necessary precautions to make sure she and others are safe.

She says she was recently got tested for COVID-19 and will be wearing a mask all the time while on the plane and in the airports. She says it’s a much different time to be traveling.

“Some people seem to be taking it seriously and I go out of my way to keep my distance from people,” Phillips said. “Doesn’t seem like everyone is doing their part.”

According to AAA, at least two-thirds of Americans say they are not planning on traveling this year. In fact, the number of travelers could be about 34 million less this year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Vols leading USC Upstate in the 2nd half
Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: Conflicting reports on whether shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, no danger to community
(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Where’s Santa? Check NORAD’s 2020 Santa tracker