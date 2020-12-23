Millions fewer Americans will travel for the holidays this year, AAA says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days before Christmas would typically be a busy time both in the air and on the roads. But, like everything with COVID-19, this year it’s a lot different.

Government and health leaders are advising people not to travel because of COVID-19.

“I’m driving to be as safe as possible. I don’t like driving in general, but I can’t be with my family because of COVID,” said Christina Mitchell, of Michigan. “So, I have to go where I can drive.”

For Mitchell, that’s a cabin in Tennessee where she will spend Christmas alone with her little dogs.

That’s just one example of people making big time changes to their holiday travel plans.

Bluegrass Airport was also much quieter than it would normally be two days before Christmas, but those flying out Wednesday say they were playing it extra safe.

Holiday travelers who talked to us say they’re playing it safe. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/EklbRc25BA — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 23, 2020

Grace Phillips is flying home for the holidays, traveling for the first time since the pandemic started. She’s anxious to see her mother and says she’s taking all the necessary precautions to make sure she and others are safe.

She says she was recently got tested for COVID-19 and will be wearing a mask all the time while on the plane and in the airports. She says it’s a much different time to be traveling.

“Some people seem to be taking it seriously and I go out of my way to keep my distance from people,” Phillips said. “Doesn’t seem like everyone is doing their part.”

According to AAA, at least two-thirds of Americans say they are not planning on traveling this year. In fact, the number of travelers could be about 34 million less this year.

