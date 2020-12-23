Advertisement

Papa John’s gives slice of pie to front-line employees, bonuses total $2.5 million

14,000 corporate workers will get some extra holiday jingle
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over...
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.(Source: Papa John's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Papa John’s front-line workers can look for a little extra jingle in their stockings at the end of a pandemic year.

The pizza chain is dishing out $2.5 million in bonuses to 14,000 employees in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain, a press release says.

The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.

During its third quarter, Papa John’s reported a 17.1% increase in revenue compared to the same time last year.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” company President & CEO Rob Lynch said.

“In particular, our front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

In addition, the company said it donated over 500,000 pizzas to first responders, front-line workers and communities in need.

It also said it raised over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Vols leading USC Upstate in the 2nd half
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote