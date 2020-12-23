Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff says he won’t enforce governor’s limit on gatherings

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee sheriff said he won’t enforce orders outlined in Governor Bill Lee’s executive order limiting public gatherings.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the sheriff’s office would not use its resources to “restrict your constitutional liberty… especially while hundreds of people are allowed to be in grocery stores together on any given day of the week.”

Farris said he trusts citizens to make the right choice for themselves.

“We trust our citizens to use their constitutional liberty to make the right choices and decisions for themselves when planning social gatherings with family for Christmas and any other time. If you are sick, stay home; otherwise, enjoy your family and have a Merry Christmas,” Farris said.

