Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign to help with learning pods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The red kettle season raised thousands of dollars for The Salvation Army.

“Believe it or not, there are a lot of logistics with putting red buckets and bell ringers out,” said Daniel Nelson, captain of The Salvation Army of Knoxville.

It was a busy season for Nelson.

“It’s the program we didn’t anticipate,” he said.

This year, part of the money went toward learning pods, which are safe places for students to learn virtually.

The Knoxville Salvation Army is using some of its #redkettle donations for kids to have a safe space to learn virtually. The learning pods let these students study while their parents get back on their feet. Hear how your donation impacts them tonight on @wvlt pic.twitter.com/BJXsKMz3Vs — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) December 23, 2020

“Seeing the students come every day and log on and stay connected and hear comments from teachers encouraging the students and encouraging us, thanking us for working with these students seeing improvements it’s been a real highlight of the year,” Nelson said.

They averaged a dozen students in different grade levels during the the fall semester.

“It fluctuates because if families are staying with us and then they move out, which is a great thing we like to see families move out, it fluctuates,” Nelson said.

Every penny donated helped.

“We recognize that going into this year that it would be a challenge,” Nelson said.

It was a challenge, but the bell ringers didn’t slow down and donors responded to help reach their $100,000 goal.

“The volunteer spirit of Knoxville is wonderful and it’s encouraging to go out there and see their smiling faces.”

Christmas Eve is the last day you can donate to the red kettle in person, but there is a virtual collection in which people can participate.

