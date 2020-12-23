Police: Conflicting reports on whether shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, no danger to community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police said three people are in custody after a reported ‘active shooting’ at the Walmart on the Parkway.

The call came in Wednesday afternoon as an “active shooter.” Police said dozens of people were rushed out of the Walmart just after 3:30 p.m., according to a manager for the nearby Chick-Fil-A restaurant.

Police told WVLT News investigators were working to learn whether a shot was ever fired inside the store, but that remained unclear as of 6 p.m. due to “conflicting reports.” Police said there are multiple witnesses because the store was so busy with Christmas just two days away.

Police said there is no danger to the public or anyone else in the area and no victims had been found after searching the Walmart multiple times.

The Walmart remained closed Wednesday evening as officers continued to investigate inside the store. There was no word on when it was expected to reopen.

Police said they are not searching for any additional suspects as they believe everyone involved in the incident is in custody.

Cody Cummings told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara between 20 and 30 Walmart customers were safe harboring inside the Chick-Fil-A store that he manages. The restaurant is next door to the Walmart. Cummings said a civilian safe harboring inside his store reported a fight between two men which resulted in one of the men pulling out a gun. People nearby became alarmed which caused panic to ensue.

Cummings said one of his employees was inside the Walmart when customers were alerted over the loudspeaker that a man with a gun was moving through the store.

Cummings reported that a SWAT team was set up in the area, apparently searching for the possible gunman.

WVLT attempted to reach out to the Walmart store but nobody answered the phone lines. A WVLT News crew was headed to the scene.

#BREAKING Possible gunman at Sevierville’s Walmart according to manager of nearby Chick-Fil-A. He tells me his restaurant is harboring 20-30 people who fled after Walmart announced a gunman was possibly moving through the store. @wvlt https://t.co/VU9b4vDXv3 — Amanda Hara (@AmandaHara) December 23, 2020

Some store managers at Tanger Outlets told WVLT News their stores were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as a precaution but officials said they did not believe there was a threat on the shopping center’s campus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.