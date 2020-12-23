Advertisement

Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask

The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.(Greg Latza | Credit WHSV)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was placed behind bars after refusing to wear a mask at work, Hazlehurst police said.

Chief Darian Murray said the woman, an employee at Tractor Supply Co., was arrested for failure to comply.

Murray said the employee was asked by an officer multiple times to put the mask on, and after several warnings starting using profanities toward the officer.

The woman, who has not been identified, was then arrested.

Hazlehurst police say this is the first time someone’s been arrested for refusing to put on a mask, though they have issued citations in the past.

Tractor Supply Co. could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee
A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild,...
Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers, Buchanan says she’s ‘committed’ to community
Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic

Latest News

Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
Snow potential after a change from rain
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Vols leading USC Upstate in the 2nd half
Sevierville Chick-Fil-A closed following possible gunman at Walmart
Police: Conflicting reports on whether shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, no danger to community
(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Where’s Santa? Check NORAD’s 2020 Santa tracker