Tenn. couple arrested for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee couple is in custody after police said they allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old runaway.
Nashville Police arrested Bernard Wilson, 36, and Brittany King, 30, on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were tipped to an online posting that offered sex with the minor.
Undercover agents met the teen at a hotel in Nashville and arrested the couple.
The couple remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.