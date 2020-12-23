Tenn. couple arrested for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee couple is in custody after police said they allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old runaway.

Nashville Police arrested Bernard Wilson, 36, and Brittany King, 30, on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were tipped to an online posting that offered sex with the minor.

Undercover agents met the teen at a hotel in Nashville and arrested the couple.

The couple remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. The incident is under investigation.

