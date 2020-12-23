Advertisement

Vols leading USC Upstate in the 2nd half

#8 Tennessee looking to improve to 6-0 on the season
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)(WYMT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols are off to a bit of slow start at Thompson-Boling Arena, just 2-10 from three point land and has committed 6 turnovers on its way to a 33-26 half time lead over the Spartans.

Last time out, UT rolled past Saint Joseph’s, 102-66, marking just the fourth time in program history the Vols have scored 100-plus points in back-to-back games. The Orange & White were led by six double-digit scorers for the second consecutive game and a punishing 45-27 advantage on the boards.A victory on Wednesday would give UT a perfect 26-0 record against current members of the Big South Conference and would leave head coach Rick Barnes just four wins shy of tying Phog Allen and Don Haskins for 20th on the all-time Division I wins list.

