Alan Williams reads ‘The Bliblical Christmas Story’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A letter from WVLT News’ Alan Williams:

“Most of you call us journalists in this business but I simply call myself a storyteller. Stories are what I do. And for more than 15 years I’ve read the true Christmas story to youngsters from all over East Tennessee.

Roman ruler, Caesar Augustus had commanded everyone to travel to the town where their family was from in order to be counted, man, women and children of all ages, went on their journey by donkeys, or shuffle slowly along the road. Mary and Joseph were traveling to Joseph’s family was from Bethlehem.

He and Mary had to travel the long way there. Even though Mary was going to have a baby very soon. No one could disobey the livers command, many months before this journey, the angel Gabriel had appeared to marry with a special message from God. Gabriel told Mary, that through the Holy Spirit, she would have a son, and that his name would be Jesus, the angel said, Jesus will be great. And his kingdom will last forever. He will be called the Son of God.

Now as they traveled, Mary knew that it would soon be time for this remarkable baby to be born. At last, they arrived in Bethlehem, how good it would be to stop and get a cool drink of water, Joseph went from inn to inn looking for one that had a room where he had Mary could rest, then every inn was full with the many travelers that had come to Bethlehem and, finally, Joseph led Mary, to the place where she could lie down.

That night in the dark and the damp stable, Mary gave birth to the baby and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a major.

Not far from the stable shepherds way in a field, watching their sheep during the night, suddenly an angel of the Lord came to them, and a bright light shone all around them.

Their shepherds were afraid. But the angel said, fear not, for I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And you shall find the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger, all at once.

There were many angels singing praising God and saying, Glory to God and the highest May there be peace on earth, and goodwill toward men with a beautiful singing was over, and the angels went back to heaven, the shepherds said to one another.

Let us go to Bethlehem and see the child God has told us about the shepherds left their flocks of sheep and hurry to the city. There in the humble stable they found Mary and Joseph, that baby Jesus was lying on the straw in the manger, how excited they were, they left the stable, full of joy and told everyone the message the angel had delivered to them as they walked back to the fields, they praised God for the things that they had seen and heard the Savior had come, the Lord in a simple stable, through his teachings and his sacrifice, he would give us eternal life.

The greatest gift of all. And that is the real story of Christmas.

And folks I know this has been a very difficult year for all of us. We hope you have many blessings for the rest of this year, and the coming year, and from all of us at WVLT: We wish you a very Merry Christmas.”

