Advertisement

COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April

More than a million people have already received their first COVID vaccine shots
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even with the vaccine rollout, coronavirus deaths in the United States are projected to reach more than a half million by April.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S deaths topping 567,000 by April 1.

The group also found that deaths could skyrocket to 731,000 over the same time period if states ease-up on pandemic mandates.

Researchers also say more than 33,000 lives could be saved by expected vaccine distributions.

More than a million people have already received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has said it intends to distribute 20 million first doses in the coming weeks, slightly later than it had originally planned.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering...
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
The CDC advises holiday travelers to get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after their...
Over 1M passengers screened for flights in US
ICU
Christmas in the ICU means decorations, lights and many tears
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share glimpse of California home in Christmas card
A deer stranded on an icy reservoir was saved thanks to two quick thinking men in Cranmoor.
Daring deer rescue: A hands-on solution saves deer stranded on icy reservoir