Florida officials investigating if Pythons are safe to eat

The predator might soon become the prey if Florida officials can confirm that Burmese pythons are safe for humans to eat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is collaborating with the Florida Department of Health to investigate the mercury levels in pythons to determine if they can be safely consumed.

Pythons are nonvenomous constrictors primarily found in south Florida where they have posed a serious risk to native wildlife in the region. The snake is not native to the state, and began appearing in the Everglades in the 1980s when it was likely introduced as an escaped or released pet.

The Python Elimination Program is led by the commission and the South Florida Water Management District, which is funding the new mercury study. So far, more than 6,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades through the program.

“Mercury is a naturally occurring element in the environment and it is high in the Everglades,” Mike Kirkland, the Python Elimination Program manager, told CNN. “Mercury bioaccumulates in the environment and you will find high levels of mercury at the top of the food chain where pythons have unfortunately positioned themselves.”

