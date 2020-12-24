Advertisement

Former Vol, NFL punter Ron Widby dies at 75

NFL confirmed Wednesday, former Vol and NFL punter Ron Widby has died at 75-years-old.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NFL confirmed Wednesday, former Vol and NFL punter Ron Widby has died at 75-years-old.

Widby, a Knoxville native graduated from Fulton High in 1963 and played four sports at the University of Tennessee in 1964.

In 1964, Widby was a starter for both Vols football and basketball team and played baseball and golf at Tennessee too.

NFL reported that after Tennessee, Widby followed an NFL career as a punter and played in the Super Bowl twice for the Dallas Cowboys.

Widby’s NFL career spanned four seasons with the Cowboys from 1968-1971 and two thereafter with the Green Bay Packers.

Following the 1971 season, Widby was traded to the Packers.

Widby died Wednesday, Dec. 23.

