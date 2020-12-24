Former Vol, NFL punter Ron Widby dies at 75
NFL confirmed Wednesday, former Vol and NFL punter Ron Widby has died at 75-years-old.
Dec. 24, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NFL confirmed Wednesday, former Vol and NFL punter Ron Widby has died at 75-years-old.
Widby, a Knoxville native graduated from Fulton High in 1963 and played four sports at the University of Tennessee in 1964.
In 1964, Widby was a starter for both Vols football and basketball team and played baseball and golf at Tennessee too.
NFL reported that after Tennessee, Widby followed an NFL career as a punter and played in the Super Bowl twice for the Dallas Cowboys.
Widby’s NFL career spanned four seasons with the Cowboys from 1968-1971 and two thereafter with the Green Bay Packers.
Following the 1971 season, Widby was traded to the Packers.
Widby died Wednesday, Dec. 23.
