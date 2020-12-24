Advertisement

Have you seen her? Lexington police looking for missing girl

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.(Lexington Police Dept.)

Anabel is described as about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and “Grinch” pajama pants.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

