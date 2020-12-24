Advertisement

Heart transplant recipient gifts donor’s mother an early Christmas present

On the three year anniversary of her heart transplant, Emily Hardin got to share a special moment with the mother of her organ donor.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In 2017, Emily Hardin was a 20-year-old college student who enjoyed taking dance classes.

After struggling to keep up with her dance steps, she noticed something was wrong. Hardin said had a heart attack.

“They don’t know exactly what caused my heart to fail. It just did,” shared Hardin.

Doctors put Hardin on a waitlist for a heart.

“I was like ‘it’s not gonna happen, I’m not gonna get a transplant,’ and then at one in the morning I woke up and accidentally hung up on the transplant people and I called them back and they were like ‘Merry Christmas you got a heart’,” says Hardin.

Celebrating her transplant three years later, Hardin got to virtually meet the mother of her organ donor, Norma Hill.

Hill said even though her son’s death was unexpected, it makes her happy to know Victor’s organs have helped to save the lives of others.

During their meeting, Emily gifted Hill with a teddy bear, stuffed with the sound of Victor’s heartbeat.

Emily said with her new heart, she hopes to honor Victor’s family. With a second chance the heart provided, she was able to graduate college and meet her youngest niece.

To learn more about organ donation click here.

