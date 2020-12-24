Heavy rain to snowfall, patchy ice, frigid Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This strong cold front impacts us Christmas Eve to Christmas Day. Use caution on the roads both days. Use safe heat sources in the deep freeze. Check on loved ones and neighbors, and make sure all pets have a dry, warm place.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After continuing to warm to 61 degrees overnight, we’ve already hit our high for day. Temperatures continue to drop to the mid 30s this afternoon and widespread freeze this evening.

The WVLT Weather Alert is for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We are tracking both the threat of locally heavy rainfall and the advancing cold that will change rain to snow. Accumulating snow is possible, especially across Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Smoky Mountains. The initial change to snow joins the puddles at first, as it will take some time to cool the ground back down. The alert lasts through Friday, with spotty snow showers, but the biggest issue will be the dangerous wind chills.

The rain can cause hydroplaning risks on roads and runoff issues. Add in the early gusty winds, and you may find some down trees. Trees are more likely to topple in the mountains where gusts can reach 60 to 80 mph early.

Christmas morning could have patches of ice, as the brutal cold allows roads to cool. Please use caution, especially on backroads, bridges, and overpasses. We’ll still have passing clouds dropping flurries to spotty snow showers throughout the day on Christmas.

Christmas Day, the high is only 28 degrees, feeling like the single digits and teens for most of the day. Limit time outside as frostbite can hit you quickly in these wind chills!

The WVLT Weather Alert continues through Friday night, with a low of 18 degrees by Saturday morning.

Heavy rain to snowfall, then widespread deep freeze. (WVLT)

Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday finally gets back above freezing in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40s. It’s a sunny day too.

We’ll have some more clouds inching in Sunday, and we’ll warm to the upper 40s.

Showers arrive late Sunday night to Monday morning. This is mostly rain, with spotty snow showers in the mountains. Monday will be in the upper 40s with some afternoon clearing.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.