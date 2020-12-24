Advertisement

“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart

An employee at Auntie Anne’s, which sits inside of Walmart on The Parkway, said he was standing less than 100 yards away from a fight that would eventually end with serious charges.
Walmart at the parkway
Walmart at the parkway(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Auntie Anne’s told WVLT News he was standing less than 100 yards away from a fight that would eventually end with serious charges. The restaurant sits inside of the Walmart on The Parkway in Sevierville where police said two men are accused of pulling a gun on each other.

“I didn’t hear any shots, I just heard a lot of shouting and people screaming. I couldn’t even hear words,” Christian Furman said.

Furman said the situation caused people to panic and trip over each other. He said he stayed calm and helped the people around him. He said it sounded more like claps, then he heard people saying the word “gun” and pointing near the front of the store.

“Christmas Eve is tomorrow. It’s a little dark spot in the holidays, but at least it wasn’t the darkest day before Christmas,” Furman said.

He gives credit to law enforcement for getting the situation under control quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on Sevierville Parkway
Police: No shots fired at Sevierville Walmart, multiple guns displayed following customer dispute, 2 charged
City of Knoxville files lawsuit against Netflix, Hulu
The executive order will also allow county mayors to enforce mask mandates.
Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through February
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve

Latest News

Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
Two men charge for pulling gun on each other.
“We’re glad no customers or associates were seriously injured.” | Walmart addresses fight at Sevierville store
Emily Hardin in the hospital bed after receiving her heart transplant
Heart transplant recipient gifts donor’s mother an early Christmas present
Pruitt and Pittman speak after the game in Fayetteville on November 7, 2020.
Tennessee Football | What a difference a year makes