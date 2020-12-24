KARM preparing to take in hundreds of guests amid freezing temps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we’re expecting frigid temps this Christmas, Knoxville Area Rescue Mission is preparing to provide the homeless a safe and warm place to stay.

KARM is making improvements to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Karen Bowdle with KARM says along with temperature checks and deep cleaning, they’ve upgraded their heating and air systems to aid in keeping the coronavirus out of the building.

“We’ve installed ionization devices in our HVAC systems which kills 99 percent of all bacteria and viruses which including the Coronavirus,” said Bowdle.

The director of Public Relations also says they are planning on taking in as many people as they can while being socially distanced.

“We have tables in the chapel, and spaced out chairs in the chapel, so that folks will still be able to come in from the cold. We do have large comfortable mattresses that we are able to put down in the chapel if we do run out of room in the dorms,” says Bowdle

KARM still plans to hold their Christmas dinner as usual on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.