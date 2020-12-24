Knox County libraries help reel in new, classic films for family at-home movie nights
Do you have a library card? It could help you tap into the holiday feels with a classic film.
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you have a library card? Then you’re one swipe away from tapping into the holiday feels with a classic film.
Libraries across Knox County can help you track down your favorite films or find new ones for your at-home movie nights.
The various locations have access to a wide DVD/Blu-ray collection, Kanopy and Hoopla. Some films include: The First Silent Night, A Christmas Past, and A Tale of Winter.
View their collection site here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.