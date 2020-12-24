Knox County libraries help reel in new, classic films for family at-home movie nights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you have a library card? Then you’re one swipe away from tapping into the holiday feels with a classic film.

Libraries across Knox County can help you track down your favorite films or find new ones for your at-home movie nights.

The various locations have access to a wide DVD/Blu-ray collection, Kanopy and Hoopla. Some films include: The First Silent Night, A Christmas Past, and A Tale of Winter.

View their collection site here.

