Knox County libraries help reel in new, classic films for family at-home movie nights

Do you have a library card? It could help you tap into the holiday feels with a classic film.
What Christmas movie is Tennessee's favorite? / Source: (Canva)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you have a library card? Then you’re one swipe away from tapping into the holiday feels with a classic film.

Libraries across Knox County can help you track down your favorite films or find new ones for your at-home movie nights.

The various locations have access to a wide DVD/Blu-ray collection, Kanopy and Hoopla. Some films include: The First Silent Night, A Christmas Past, and A Tale of Winter.

View their collection site here.

