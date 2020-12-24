KPD offers to help keep pets warm as cold weather moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is encouraging anyone whose outdoor pets may need extra insulation in the cold to call the Animal Control Unit for help.

“If you or someone you know has a dog that might need some extra insulation for the cold winter months ahead, the KPD Animal Control Unit is here to help. Call the ACU and they will safely deliver wood shavings to your doorstep, which can be used in and around dog houses,” said KPD on Twitter.

Anyone who needs help keeping their pets warm can call Animal Control at (865) 215-8693.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.