KPD rolls out body cameras for officers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department said the initial phase of deploying body cameras was a success.
KPD has completed outfitting officers with the body cameras, said the department in a Tweet.
“50 Axon body cams and new in-car camera systems have been deployed in the field. The KPD started with a smaller, trial deployment for the initial implementation,” said KPD. “That phase was a success, and the KPD recently received the shipment of the remaining 300 camera systems, which will be installed and deployed to remaining uniformed personnel soon.”
