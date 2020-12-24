KPD rolls out body cameras for officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department said the initial phase of deploying body cameras was a success.

KPD has completed outfitting officers with the body cameras, said the department in a Tweet.

“50 Axon body cams and new in-car camera systems have been deployed in the field. The KPD started with a smaller, trial deployment for the initial implementation,” said KPD. “That phase was a success, and the KPD recently received the shipment of the remaining 300 camera systems, which will be installed and deployed to remaining uniformed personnel soon.”

