Kyle Grainger is tracking a Christmas Eve snow storm

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow showers have settled in with us this evening and will last right on through Christmas morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Over the next couple of hours watch for accumulating ice on roadways, especially the overpasses. The snow will continue through around midnight with we’ll see more spotty snow showers into Christmas morning. We’re expecting roughly 1-3 inches in the valley with 4-6 likely the closer to the Smoky Mountains and the upper east Tennessee region.

The WVLT Weather Alert is for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We are tracking both the threat of locally heavy rainfall and the advancing cold that will change rain to snow. Accumulating snow is possible, especially across Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Smoky Mountains. The initial change to snow joins the puddles at first, as it will take some time to cool the ground back down. The alert lasts through Friday, with spotty snow showers, but the biggest issue will be the dangerous wind chills.

The snow also arrives with brutally cold air. Overnight we’re going to be in the teens to near 20 degrees by daybreak. Some areas will feel like they’re in the single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas Day will continue to have spotty patches of flurries across the area. We also stay cold on Friday as winds pick up, gusting at times to near 25 mph. That will make it feel like it’s in the teens and single digits in many areas.

The WVLT Weather Alert continues through Friday night, with a low of 18 degrees by Saturday morning.

Teens and single digits Friday morning. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Saturday comes with a partly sunny sky and a slightly warmer temperature near 40.

We’ll have some more clouds inching in Sunday, and we’ll warm to the upper 40s.

Showers arrive late Sunday night to Monday morning. This is mostly rain, with spotty snow showers in the mountains. Monday will be in the upper 40s with some afternoon clearing.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

Cold days are ahead and more rain. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.