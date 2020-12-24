More than 12K without power in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 12,000 Sevier County residents are without power on Christmas Eve, according to the Sevier County Electric System.

Officials said outages began around 6 a.m. on Thursday and spiked around 6 p.m. as snowfall increased heavily.

The Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.

