Morristown Police activate inclement weather plan

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department announced the city’s inclement weather plan has been activated as winter weather rips through East Tennessee.

According to MPD, officers will respond to emergency calls for service and traffic crashes involving injury.

Drivers involved in crashes in which no one is injured are asked to exchange information at the scene and come to the police department after the weather clears for a police report.

