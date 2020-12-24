Advertisement

Nashville Predators’ dropping the puck Jan. 14

Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) dives to the ice as he competes for the...
Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) dives to the ice as he competes for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and left wing Blake Comeau in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at the Cotton Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) (WILX)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Nashville Predators will be dropping the puck on Jan. 14 for their season opener against Columbus.

The NHL officially released its 2021 schedule Wednesday afternoon and featured division only games for all teams due to the pandemic.

According to the NHL, he season will be starting about three months later than normal.

The Predators season opener will be against Columbus at Bridgestone Arena and then play the Blue Jackets again two days later.

All games this year will be played in pairs like that at one site to reduce travel. Other notable dates include hosting the Blackhawks on January 26 and 27, the Lightning on February 8 and 9 and then closing the regular season on May 7 and 8 at home against Carolina.

