Nearly 15K without power in Knoxville

KUB said crews will work through the evening to restore power across the service area.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 15,000 Knoxville residents are without power Thursday evening due to heavy snow.

Knoxville Utilities Board reported 14,757 residents without power just before 7 p.m.

KUB said crews will work through the evening to restore power across the service area.

“Thank you for your patience as our crews navigate difficult weather to respond to each outage event,” KUB said in a Tweet.

Anyone experiencing a power outage can report it here.

