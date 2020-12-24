Nearly 15K without power in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 15,000 Knoxville residents are without power Thursday evening due to heavy snow.

Knoxville Utilities Board reported 14,757 residents without power just before 7 p.m.

KUB said crews will work through the evening to restore power across the service area.

“Thank you for your patience as our crews navigate difficult weather to respond to each outage event,” KUB said in a Tweet.

Anyone experiencing a power outage can report it here.

Our crews continue their work into the night to safely restore power across our service area. Thank you for your patience as our crews navigate difficult weather to respond to each outage event. Keep up with the latest outage information online: https://t.co/xU2nqWX8IQ pic.twitter.com/hUXKeMU4vW — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) December 24, 2020

