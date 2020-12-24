Pigeon Forge Police searching for trailer stolen from DreamMore Resort

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department are on the search for a truck involved in the theft of a trailer from Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

According to police, a single axle, Kaufman enclosed trailer was stolen on Dec. 10. Officials said an older model F150 pickup truck was pictured with the stolen trailer.

Anyone who sees the trailer or truck is asked to contact Detective John Thornton at 865-429-7424.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department is investigating the theft of a white, single axle, Kaufman enclosed trailer from... Posted by Pigeon Forge Police Department on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.