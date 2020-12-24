Advertisement

Pigeon Forge Police searching for trailer stolen from DreamMore Resort

Anyone who sees the trailer or truck is asked to contact Detective John Thornton at 865-429-7424.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department are on the search for a truck involved in the theft of a trailer from Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

According to police, a single axle, Kaufman enclosed trailer was stolen on Dec. 10. Officials said an older model F150 pickup truck was pictured with the stolen trailer.

